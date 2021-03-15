BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Responders from three counties spent more than six hours Sunday battling a wild fire which broke out in the area of Dale’s Ridge Trail, Buffalo Township, Union County.
With heavy winds blowing, and a wild fire advisory in place throughout Central Pennsylvania, firefighters were called at around 2 p.m. to fight the fire which reportedly broke out in a wooded area, along a ridge.
Firefighters from Mifflinburg, Lewisburg, Milton, White Deer Township, Union Township, New Berlin, the Warrior Run area, Milton, Hummels Wharf and Shamokin Dam were called to the scene, along with the Department of Concervation and National Resrouces.
