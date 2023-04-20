LEWISBURG — Allies of Transitions of PA in the Susquehanna Valley Community are invited to submit nominations for the Pete Macky Advocacy Award.
The award will be presented by Transitions during its annual auction June 1 at Susquehanna University.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
LEWISBURG — Allies of Transitions of PA in the Susquehanna Valley Community are invited to submit nominations for the Pete Macky Advocacy Award.
The award will be presented by Transitions during its annual auction June 1 at Susquehanna University.
The Transitions Advocacy Award was inspired by Macky's tireless advocacy on behalf of domestic violence victims for over four decades. The award recognizes individuals who work within "systems" to advocate for the improvement of victim services.
“Transitions recognizes that effective cross-systems collaboration is essential to supporting those that have been impacted by intimate and sexual violence. Although the roles of individuals in other systems vary, we are fortunate to be connected to many partners in those systems who are dedicated to helping advocate and improve services on behalf of victims and survivors. Transitions is thankful for them and we look forward to recognizing one standout individual each year by presenting them with the Pete Macky Advocacy Award,” said Mae-Ling Kranz, CEO of Transitions.
Nominations must be submitted online at transitionsofpa.org by May 3.
To be considered for the nomination, the following criteria must be met: Nominees must have made a measurable contribution and demonstrated impact upon victim services in the Susquehanna River Valley. Nominees must show a history of outstanding service in meeting the needs of victims in collaboration with Transitions. Nominees must possess a spirit for positive change, which is reflected in enthusiasm for their work and in the results they have achieved. Lastly, the nominee's impact can be at the local or statewide level.
To be eligible for award nomination, the nominee may be an "ally" organization (i.e. the courts and legal system, Evangelical Hospital, law enforcement, Bucknell and Susquehanna Universities) a former employee, or volunteer of Transitions. Former recipients are Macky, Marty Gates, Elizabeth DeCastro (posthumously), Detective Bill Neitz, Joel Wiest and Carol Good. Current employees of Transitions are not eligible for nomination.
For additional information about the Pete Macky Advocacy Award, visit transitionsofpa.org or contact the organization at admin@transitionsofpa.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.