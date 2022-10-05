LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will be hosting Sensory Friendly Family Nights on the second Fridays of the month.
Sensory Friendly Family Night is an event for children with autism spectrum or sensory processing disorders to explore and learn within the museum.
“As a child based organization, the LCM values inclusion and accessibility for all children and their families,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “We hope these special evenings will provide families the opportunity to learn and grow in a comfortable environment.”
Families can enjoy reduced crowds, dimmed lighting, and the supportive presence of occupational therapists, as scheduling allows. Online pre-visit resources, such as a sensory menu and social narrative, are available on the LCM’s website and some adaptive equipment will be available for families to check out during their visit.
Ongoing Sensory Friendly Family Nights are made possible by a grant from the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
