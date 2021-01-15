HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced that approximately 1,000 additional Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) members have been activated to support the District of Columbia (D.C.) National Guard and D.C. civil authorities in preparation for the upcoming presidential inauguration.
This will bring the total number of PNG members supporting operations in Washington, D.C., to approximately 2,000.
“As the number of Guard forces from around the country continues to build in Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania is now sending an additional 1,000 of its Guard members to help ensure the safe and peaceful inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden,” Wolf said. “By having one of the largest Guards in the nation, the Pennsylvania Guard has the trained resources needed to respond to concurrent missions within our commonwealth, across our nation and overseas. I am thankful for their selfless service, as well as the sacrifices of our service members’ families and their employers, especially during these unprecedented times in our nation’s history.”
Pennsylvania has the second-largest National Guard in the country, with approximately 19,000 members located in more than 80 armories and readiness centers statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.