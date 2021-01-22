SELINSGROVE — PennDOT recently announced lane restrictions were planned for daylight hours from Monday, Jan. 25 to Thursday, Jan. 28 along north and southbound Route 11/15 in Chapman, Union and Penn Townships, Snyder County.
Weather permitting, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing crack sealing from the Juniata County to the Selinsgrove exit.
Motorists will encounter right and left lane closures, are reminded to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.