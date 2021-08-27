LEWISBURG — Mary Brouse and Erin Jablonski, Lewisburg Area School District directors, suggested on Thursday the school board revisit the district's current Health and Safety Plan.
Brouse called for the matter to be added to the agenda of the next board meeting in view of the "substantial" rate of virus transmission now in Union County and the likelihood of a "high" rate occurring.
"It is my own personal thought on it," Brouse said. "I don't know how the board would feel about revisiting that, but I would like to have some consideration on that."
Jablonski acknowledged similar sentiment expressed by director Dr. Virginia Zimmerman and echoed the comments offered by Brouse. Jablonski also was grateful that Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock planned to meet with a team to evaluate the situation in the days ahead.
The thoughts, expressed near the close of the regular board meeting, came amid public comment which generally favored the more stringent facial mask policy in place a year ago. Most of the public comment was via email, though a similar comment was offered in person by resident Kristen Kraus.
Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines was also touted as more effective in stopping the spread of coronavirus as vaccinations have not generally been made available for young people.
Brouse also asked whether the Election Day spaghetti supper, traditionally hosted at Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School by the Lewisburg Area High School Alumni Association, could be held in November. Polinchock replied there was no problem expected, though the situation could change.
A revision to the Health and Safety Plan adopted in July was defeated at the previous board meeting. It would have based facial covering policy on the county-wide rate of COVID-19 transmission.
Polinchock noted after the meeting that a team of local experts would be consulted in the days ahead. The health and medical experts, physicians from Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger, would help the district determine if they should return to universal masking.
The superintendent separately added that Kelly Elementary School and Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School do not have air conditioning, while Linntown Intermediate School has limited "AC" in some rooms. If a "real feel" temperature of 100 F is reached by 10:30 a.m., Polinchock said classes could be dismissed.
A National Weather Service heat advisory, whereby people with certain health conditions could be at risk, could also prompt early dismissal.
