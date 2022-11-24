MILTON — Inspired by her daughter, a Milton woman is volunteering her time visiting area nursing facilities with her 4-year-old Goldendoodle.
Amy Telesky has been visiting area nursing facilities with her canine — Ava Grace — since the springtime. She credits her youngest daughter, Sydney Telesky, with inspiring her.
“(Sydney) is always a very positive person, she likes people to be happy so she always tries to look on the good side of things,” said Telesky. “Sydney would always say, ‘What’s the best part of your day?’ If you pick that best part of your day and you really zero in on that, it gives you a good feeling.”
Due to Sydney’s past experiences working at geriatric facilities, she explained to Amy how much the patients enjoyed seeing therapy dogs.
Based on that suggestion — and inspired by Sydney’s desire to make people’s days better — Telesky began to realize that Ava’s kind and gentle nature would make her a perfect therapy dog to help lighten up people’s moods.
Since May, Telesky and Ava Grace have been visiting various nursing homes and retirement facilities to spread a little bit of joy. They go for about an hour each weekend.
“You don’t have to have a certification in Pennsylvania to be a therapy dog,” said Telesky. “It’s way different than a service dog or an emotional support animal. The dog just has to be well mannered, able to be touched wherever, follow the basic commands like sit or stay and not jump on stuff unless you tell them to get up on something. But in order for you to go into larger facilities they do require certification.”
In order to advance Ava’s “career,” Telesky is looking to get a diploma for Ava through the Alliance for Therapy Dogs.
“She loves one-on-one interaction,” said Telesky. “She does well in a group setting as well, but she doesn’t know how long to spend with each person. It’s pretty unique. You always say that dogs can sense when you don’t feel good if they’re your dog. She can sense that with the people and she can sense when they need good pets or attention. It’s pretty amazing what sense a dog has and she has all of that, so that’s why she’s perfect for it.”
Telesky and Ava visit several different locations, including Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg, Celebration Villa of Lewisburg, RiverWoods Senior Living Community in Lewisburg, Maria Joseph Continuing Care Community in Danville, Nottingham Village in Northumberland and Rockwell Retirement Center in Milton.
“She weaves her way through like she’s just spreading smiles,” said Telesky. “She’s got those big brown eyes that make you melt and everyone loves her big paws.”
According to Telesky. Ava’s favorite place to visit is RiverWoods as it allows her to interact with a lot of residents on a one-on-one level.
“We’ve had people say that she’s Santa Claus’ dog because she’s so sweet,” said Telesky. “They just smile. A lot of them in the memory care, their eyes just light up. They just know that she’s there for them and I believe it impacts them in the most positive way. They say, ‘Oh she came to see me that’s my dog!’ They’re just so happy, and even though it may be for a brief moment, I’m hoping that makes their day. We’ve had people that have just been in distress and so upset that they felt they were lost and were looking for direction. To see a dog and to have that support there with you, it’s such a positive thing.”
Telesky is married to Nick Telesky, and they have two daughters, Tacie and Sydney.
They also have two other dogs; a Goldendoodle named Susie and a Havishu named Jakie.
Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
