Pocono Raceway announces renovations

LONG POND — Pocono Raceway has announced plans to deliver a more immersive and modern fan experience in the heart of its facility with a major renovation to the paddock and victory lane areas.
The revitalized area coincide with the introduction of a new Paddock Pass Plus ticket that will provide fans with more and better access than ever before.
With the Paddock Pass Plus, fans will have pre-race access to the front stretch and driver introductions, access to a new trackside viewing deck throughout the race, and the opportunity to enjoy the post-race celebrations in victory lane, from an unparalleled vantage point.
“The vision for the new paddock and victory lane experience is so broad that we literally have to tear down the existing victory lane structure to make it a reality. Over 30 years of winning moments have been celebrated there, but we need to continue to put our fans first,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “Our goals for this project are simple: More, better, easier. We want to give fans more. We want to make their experience with us better, and we want to make it easier to have fun and make lifelong memories with family and friends.”
The 2023 race weekend will be highlighted by the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, July 23. The NASCAR Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series will race on Saturday, July 22, and the ARCA Menards Series will race on Friday, July 21.
