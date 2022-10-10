Pocono Raceway announces renovations

A conceptual drawing of planned renovations to the paddock and victory lane areas at Pocono Raceway.

 Provided by Pocono Raceway

LONG POND — Pocono Raceway has announced plans to deliver a more immersive and modern fan experience in the heart of its facility with a major renovation to the paddock and victory lane areas.

The revitalized area coincide with the introduction of a new Paddock Pass Plus ticket that will provide fans with more and better access than ever before.

