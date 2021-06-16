MIFFLINBURG — Motorists are advised that a long-term microsurfacing project is set to begin Monday, June 21 on Routes 15 and 45 in Mifflinburg Borough, and Buffalo, East Buffalo, White Deer and Gregg townships, Union County.
Contractor Suit-Kote Corp. will begin work in both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 15, at the bridge that spans White Deer Hole Creek, south of Allenwood, in White Deer Township. Work will be performed during daylight and evening hours. Traffic will be controlled by full lane closures on four lane roadways and lane closures with flagging on two lane roadways.
Suit-Kote Corp. is the primary contractor for this $1.2 million microsurfacing project, which includes microsurfacing, epoxy bridge deck overlay, line painting, and rumble strips. Work is expected to be completed by the end of August, weather permitting.
