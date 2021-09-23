SELINSGROVE — Eric Tran will host a question-and-answer session at 4:15 p.m. and present a reading of his work at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, in Isaacs Auditorium at Susquehanna University. This event is free and open to the public as part of the Seavey Reading Series at Susquehanna's Writers Institute.
Originally from San Francisco, Tran is a graduate of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and the Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing at the University of North Carolina - Wilmington.
His debut poetry collection, "The Gutter Spread Guide to Prayer," won the Autumn House Press Emerging Writers Contest in 2020. His second collection, "Mouth, Sugar, and Smoke," is forthcoming from Diode Editions in spring 2022.
Tran currently lives in Asheville, N,C., where he is a resident physician in psychiatry at the Mountain Area Health Education Center. He is also an associate editor at Orison Books.
