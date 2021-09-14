LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors adopted a new ordinance Monday evening which clarified existing permitted uses of skateboards and "pedalcycles."
Jolene Helwig, township manager, explained Chapter 3 of the Code of Ordinances was once part of a separate ordinance. Discussed previously, it was passed without a dissenting vote.
Skateboards were defined as a platform mounted on wheels on which an operator may stand, sit, lie or recline. A skateboard may be propelled with or without mechanical assistance.
Notable stipulations included prohibition of skateboard use on PennDOT roadways in the township, such as Fairground Road, Route 15, Route 45, Furnace Road and others. Permissible hours of skateboard use were from 30 minutes after sunrise or 8 a.m. whichever is later, to 30 minutes before sunset or 8 p.m. whichever is earlier.
Skateboard users will be required to comply with all township ordinances and wear a protective helmet. Additionally, skateboarders may not interfere with pedestrians exercising "due care" and yield to other vehicles.
During the public hearing prior to adoption, resident Christine Shabanowitz questioned whether users could distinguish between state and township roads.
Char Gray, EBT supervisor chair, speculated whether young children actually would skateboard on Routes 45 or 15. The Buffalo Valley Rail Trail was suggested as a way to get to the BVRA skate park.
Supervisor Jim Knight said it was responsibility of parents to tell children where they could use skateboards.
The ordinance also applied to use of “pedalbikes” which were defined as a vehicle propelled by human power or assisted by an electric motor. Pedal-driven vehicles for children with a main driving wheel diameter of 20-inches or more were exempt.
Cyclists may operate on any street, alleyway, parking area or sidewalk. On a highway, cyclists shall obey rules of the road as contained in Title 75 of the state vehicle code. Riders must ride on or astride a permanent seat attached to the vehicle.
Persons riding on roadways shall not ride more than two abreast except when parts of roadways are for exclusive use of cycles.
On sidewalks or cycling paths, cyclists shall yield to pedestrians and provide an audible signal when overtaking or passing a pedestrian.
A separate ordinance, one which defined street locations and their respective speed limits was also cleaned up.
