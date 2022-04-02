State Police at Milton
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 26-year-old West Milton man was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:25 a.m. March 27 at Mahoning and Broad streets, Kelly Township, Union County.
Senior Judge Dudley N. Anderson, Lewisburg
Sentencings
• Brandon E. Wilson, 32, of Mifflinburg, received nine months to 23 months, 30 days confinement after being found guilty of felony endangering the welfare of children and three to 12 months confinement for simple assault.
Judge Lori R. Hackenberg, Lewisburg
Sentencings
• Wayne F. Brazzle, 35, of White Deer, received five years probation for a guilty plea to felony aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and five years probation for a guilty plea to DUI controlled substance Schedule 1.
• Gregory A. Ward, 34, of West Milton, received five years probation for a guilty plea to DUI controlled substance combination alcohol/drug second offense.
Judge Michael H. Sholley, Lewisburg
Sentencings
• Steven A. Mowery Jr, 35, of Mifflinburg, received one year probation apiece for no contest pleas to two counts of open lewdness.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg
Preliminary hearings
• Chad A. Cook, 32, of Huntingdon, waived counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property to court.
• Shane A. Murray, 36, of Mifflinburg, waived felony counts of burglary overnight accommodations, person present, bodily injury crime, felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor defiant trespass, simple assault and summary harassment to court.
• Shannon M. Parrish, 35, of White Deer, waived counts of possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, marijuana small amount for personal use and use or possession of drug paraphernalia to court.
Separate counts including felony strangulation and endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia and summary harassment were also waived.
• Steven J. Schramm, 27, of New Columbia, waived a misdemeanor allegation of simple assault and summary harassment count to court.
