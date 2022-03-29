TURBOTVILLE — A $31.7 million project to build a new elementary school, renovate the Warrior Run School District’s athletic stadium and construct a fieldhouse remains on target to be completed in November.
Ben Mike, of construction management firm Fidevia, reported during Monday’s school board meeting that completion of the fieldhouse has been pushed up to coincide with the expected completion date of the elementary building, being built at the middle school/high school complex. Initially, the fieldhouse was projected to be completed in February 2023.
Mike estimates tradesmen are laying 600 to 1,000 bricks per day as the project progresses. Turf was recently installed on the football field, with it currently being placed on the baseball field as well.
Board President Doug Whitmoyer suggested board members soon meet for a tour of the new school building.
“It will wow you,” he said. “It is really coming together nicely.”
In a separate presentation, elementary autistic support teacher Megan Minnig reported that 11 students in classes led by herself and Emily Aderhold recently worked with 13 regular education students to create pieces of artwork.
Minnig said the artwork will be placed in the new elementary school.
“They are not going to see it until it’s in the new building,” she noted.
Minnig also reported that regular education students who worked on the project are now stopping by her classroom to visit.
“My students are referring to their peers as their friends,” she said. “They are communicating more.”
Two motions related to the construction project were approved during the meeting. The board accepted separate quotes of $22,867 and $14,888 for security cameras for the stadium and fieldhouse, respectively.
The board approved contracting Eastern Air Balancing, at a rate of $12,560, to conduct testing services Innside the fieldhouse.
The transfer of $1 million from the general fund balance to the capital reserve fund was approved.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the board typically approves such a transfer each year, after the district’s audit is complete. This year, Hack said the funds being transferred are a mix of debt services funds and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund dollars received by the district.
The board denied a grievance filed via the Warrior Run Education Association. While details of the grievance were not disclosed, Hack said the board hopes to work with the association in order to resolve the issue, and to avoid going to arbitration.
In other business, the board approved:
• The retirement of Dawn McManus, sixth-grade teacher, effective at the end of the school year.
• Weather Proofing Technologies Inc., to repair wet areas of the middle school roof, at a cost of $39,425.77.
• Mark’s Landscaping and Lawn Service, to mow grass at the Watsontown and Turbotville elementary properties for 2022, at $205 per cut.
Lincoln Brosious, a first-grade student, was named Elementary Citizen of the Month. He led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
Kaden and Cameron Milheim who qualified for the PIAA State Wrestling Championships, were also recognized during the meeting.
The board met in an executive session prior to the start of the meeting to discuss legal matters. An executive session was also held at the conclusion of the meeting.
Board member Danelle Reinsburrow was absent from the meeting.
