District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Jay Tressler, 44, of Derl Road, Herndon, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and careless driving as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 11:36 p.m. June 9 at Route 15 and Moore Avenue, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Police said Tressler exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .180%.
Burglary
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Multiple counts have been filed against a 29-year-old Northumberland man who allegedly appeared to police wearing only a towel, after he had called to report he had stolen a van and broken into a hotel room to take a shower.
Blake Dunbar, of Wheatley Avenue, has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited acts as the result of an allged incident which occurred at 10:45 p.m. June 15 at 4687 Westbranch Highway, Room 112, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Police said they were called to the scene by Dunbar, who appeared wrapped in a towel. He allegedly told officers that he stole a van, and then broke into a hotel room to take a shower.
Dunbar allegedly admitted to being under the influence of meth. A package of meth and an array of paraphernalia were found in the hotel room.
Theft
LEWISBURG — Charges of theft and receiving stolen property have been filed against Elizabeth Haubrick, 24, of Isabella Street, Lewisburg.
Police said Haubrick failed to return a set of office keys, iPhone and HP ProBook laptop computer belonging to her former employer, Concern of Lewisburg.
The incident was reported to have occurred between Jan. 26 and June 14 at 60 N. Eighth St., Lewisburg.
