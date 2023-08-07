Troy company supports Baja program

John M. Estep, founder and president of E-Tech Industrial Corp. provides a tour of the Troy-based manufacturer for members of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Baja SAE team. Estep – a 1974 mechanical drafting alumnus of Penn College predecessor institution Williamsport Area Community College – is a longtime supporter of his alma mater. E-Tech recently became a platinum-level sponsor of the Baja team with a $5,000 donation.

 PROVIDED BY KIMBERLY R. CASSEL/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — The founder and president of a Troy-based manufacturer with global reach is honoring his roots through an enduring commitment to Pennsylvania College of Technology.

From scholarships to internships, John M. Estep has created a strong bond between E-Tech Industrial Corp. and his alma mater. Estep is a 1974 mechanical drafting alumnus of Penn College predecessor institution Williamsport Area Community College.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.