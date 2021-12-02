Northumberland County Sentences
• Vincent Santangelo, 24, of Schuylkill Haven, probation with restrictive conditions for 23 months and house arrest with electronic monitoring for 90 days, a $100 fine plus costs and restitution of $25 to Mount Carmel Police Department for possession of a controlled substance stemming from an incident on Sept. 8 in Mount Carmel. Charges of tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn.
• Matthew Dietz, 31, of Mount Carmel, probation for 12 months and a $100 fine plus costs for possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from an incident on Aug. 15 in Shamokin. A charge of possession of a controlled substance was withdrawn.
• Darrell Seng, 38, of Mount Carmel, nine months to two years in jail and a $25 fine plus costs for flight to avoid apprehension stemming from an incident on Aug. 2 in Mount Carmel. Charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct were withdrawn. Seng received a concurrent sentence of six to 12 months in jail and a $25 fine plus costs for possession of a controlled substance stemming from an incident on Nov. 23, 2019, in Mount Carmel. Seng was recommitted to jail to serve six to 12 months in jail for possession of a controlled substance stemming from an incident on March 7 in Mount Carmel.
State Police At Selinsgrove Harassment
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg man was arrested for an alleged violation of a protection-from-abuse order at 4:12 a.m. Oct. 29 along Greenhouse Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Kelly Keister, 53, was taken into custody following the alleged incident involving a 61-year-old Middleburg woman.
Harassment
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A Beaver Springs man was arrested after he allegedly slapped a 58-year-old Beaver Springs woman in the face during an argument.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 4:24 p.m. Nov. 26 along Center Avenue, Spring Township, Snyder County. Timothy Sickmeier, 56, was arrested following the alleged incident with Shirley Puskar, 58.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged harassment against a child.
The incident was reported at 8:28 a.m. Oct. 19 along Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County. The alleged victim is a 3-year-old McClure girl.
Natural death
PENN TOWNSHIP — State police investigated the death of an 86-year-old Selinsgrove man, which was deemed natural.
The investigation was reported at 7:10 a.m. Nov. 27 along Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Natural death
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — State police investigated the death of a 36-year-old Middleburg man, which was deemed natural.
The investigation was reported between 11:13 a.m. Nov. 5 and 10 a.m. Nov. 6 along Kissimmee Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Trespass
UNION TOWNSHIP — A white male on a green four wheeler allegedly rode onto the property of a 39-year-old Port Trevorton man without permission.
Troopers are investigating the alleged incident at 7:55 a.m. Nov. 24 along Verdilla Road, Union Township, Snyder County.
Overdose
FREEBURG — Troopers responded to a person who allegedly overdosed on fentanyl at 1:45 p.m. Nov. 8 along West New Market Street, Freeburg, Snyder County.
The unnamed person was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital for further treatment.
Drug possession
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers stopped a vehicle for allegedly traveling 90 mph in a 55 mph zone and found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
A 2009 Chevrolet Malibu was stopped at 3:38 p.m. Nov. 24 along South Susquehanna Trail and Freeds Road, Chapman Township, Snyder County. Naudi Timmins-Alexander, 19, of Williamsport, was arrested on multiple misdemeanor and summary charges, police noted.
A consent to search the vehicle produced alleged drug paraphernalia. At the time of the stop, troopers said an odor of marijuana was detected.
Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman was allegedly found in possession of controlled substances following a traffic stop at 3:47 p.m. Oct. 28 along North Susquehanna Trail and First Street, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Jennifer Noble, 31, was arrested, police noted.
Drug possession
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A traffic stop was initiated for allegedly outstanding warrants and a Shamokin man taken into custody for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
A 1999 Honda was stopped at 12:52 a.m. Nov. 9 in the Northumberland County township and Pablo Hernandez-Roman, 32, taken into custody, police reported.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating the alleged theft of five Apple iWatches from Walmart.
The theft was reported at 4:49 p.m. Nov. 29 from Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Four watches valued at $379 and another valued at $449 were allegedly taken from the store. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft of motor vehicle
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of a black Ringo 6-foot by 10-foot dump trailer from Mull’s Auto Sales.
The alleged theft was reported at 1:08 p.m. Nov. 8 from 2380 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft of motor vehicle
SHAMOKIN DAM — A Selinsgrove man was arrested after he allegedly stole the vehicle of his ex-girlfriend.
Jakeb Anderson, 22, has been charged after the alleged incident at 10:45 a.m. Nov. 21 along Baldwin Boulevard, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County. Anderson allegedly observed the 20-year-old Sunbury woman drive to the gym, at which time he allegedly followed and then stole the vehicle. The vehicle, a 2005 Volkswagen Passat, was recovered.
Theft by deception
UNION TOWNSHIP — A fraudulent unemployment compensation claim was opened in the name of a 70-year-old Port Trevorton woman, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 4:22 p.m. Nov. 29 along Verdilla Road, Union Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 49-year-old Selinsgrove woman to file a claim for unemployment benefits.
The alleged incident was reported at 9 a.m. July 13 along Meadowbrook Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged identity theft reported at 12:26 p.m. Nov. 20 along Route 204, Penn Township, Snyder County.
The alleged victim is a 44-year-old Selinsgrove man.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old Cogan Station man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI after a traffic stop at 9:59 p.m. Nov. 29 along Northway Road and Clarion Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2019 Jeep was stopped for an alleged violation, at which time the man was suspected of being under the influence.
Vehicle vs. deer
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman escaped injury when her vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 5:15 p.m. Nov. 17 along Route 220, east of Auchmuty Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Rachel E. Corter, 25, was traveling south in a 2008 Nissan Altima when a deer entered the roadway from the north.
Disorderly conduct
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 49-year-old Williamsport man was arrested after an investigation into an alleged assault at 9:48 a.m. Nov. 18 in the parking lot of Schick Elementary School, Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Following an investigation, police discovered a protection-from-abuse order was in effect for the two. An interview with the alleged victim, a 43-year-old Williamsport woman, revealed there was not assault, but there was contact between the two.
The Wiliamsport man, who was not named, was taken into custody Nov. 18 and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $2,500 bail, police reported.
Theft from building
MONTOURSVILLE — Troopers are investigating an alleged theft of tools from an unspecified location.
The incident was reported between 3 p.m. Oct. 22 and 3 p.m. Nov. 22 along Cherry Street, Montoursville, Lycoming.
Theft by deception
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — An 82-year-old Montoursville woman reported fraudulent activity on her credit card resulting in the loss of $3,978.
The incident was reported at noon Nov. 19 along Miller Road, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County. The incident was discovered after the woman received a statement in the mail regarding her LL Bean Mastercard, police noted.
Theft by deception
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly attempted to use the personal information of a 55-year-old Montoursville woman to obtain unemployment benefits.
The alleged incident was reported at 1:46 p.m. Nov. 29 along Herr Lane, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
DUI checkpoint
Troopers from Montoursville conducted DUI Checkpoint and DUI Roving Details over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The barracks reported seven DUI arrests, two drug arrests, three felony arrests and multiple summary traffic arrests.
State Police At Stonington Assault
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Dornsife man was charged with simple assault and harassment after state police responded to a welfare check and possible domestic.
The alleged incident occurred at noon Nov. 21 along Hooflander Road, Washington Township, Northumberland County.
David Boyd, 65, was arrested following the alleged incident involving a 45-year-old Dornsife woman.
