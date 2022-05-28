SHAMOKIN DAM — PennDOT is advising motorists of upcoming lane restrictions on Routes 11/15, in both directions, in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township, Snyder County, for patching.
From Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, June 3, a PennDOT maintenance crew will perform patch work on Routes 11/15 in both directions, between Runyan Road and Stetler Avenue. Motorists can expect lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting.
