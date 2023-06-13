LEWISBURG — For the past 75 years, Lewisburg Garden Club members have been working, growing and sharing — with enthusiasm — the love of gardening.
On Monday, club members held a luncheon and installation of officers program at the Bull Run Tap House. Past club presidents and members attended the event, with a special cake decorated in honor of the club’s 75th anniversary.
Recently, Union County commissioners adopted a resolution honoring the club for its anniversary.
Following the luncheon, club members trekked a short distance to an area near Kidsburg Park in Lewisburg.
The celebration culminated with the rededication of a tree honoring the late Margo Michalak, who served as president of the Garden Club in 1985.
A copper beech tree was planted in Michalak’s memory on Arbor Day, 1988, with a plaque erected signifying her dedication to the garden club.
At that time, Cowher Exterior Design and Jacob Snyder Nursery donated the tree, and the Lewisburg Merchants Association also helped raise money for the planting in Michalak’s memory.
Two years ago, the tree was removed to make way for park expansion.
Michalak’s daughter, Laura Michalak, was at the rededication ceremony.
“I think it’s amazing,” said Michalak, who works as an advertising sales representative at The Standard-Journal. “The timing is perfect to have another tree rededicated, all falling in line with the club’s 75th anniversary.”
Michalak said she’s “happy and proud” that her mother was again recognized for her dedication to the garden club.
“It makes me feel warm and fuzzy,” she said. “I’m excited now to see this come full circle.
“The reason they planted a copper beech was because it was my mom’s favorite type of tree and we had one growing in our family’s backyard in Lewisburg,” Michalak continued. “Lewisburg is such a beautiful town and the club helps beautify our parks and streets. I think she’d be very happy that the garden club is still around and has not faded away.”
She’s hoping the rededication, and celebration of the club’s anniversary, will encourage others to support the club.
“I’m going to encourage my friends who are gardeners to join the club as well,” Michalak added.
The club held its first meeting Nov. 19, 1948, at the home of Mrs. W.D. Garman. Fifteen members attended that meeting, and the group decided to hold meetings the second Monday of each month, September through June. Then, the group was also comprised of members of the Lewisburg Civic Club.
The club has also been involved in supporting environmental affairs, including yearly contributions to the Merrill Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy, the World Gardening Council, the yearly observance of Arbor Day, and active support of Lewisburg’s recycling program.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
