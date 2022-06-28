District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Fleeing an officer
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Justin A. Ward, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving while privilege is suspended or revoked, no rear lights, failure to activate hazard lamps when stopped or disabled, careless driving and unsafe lane changes after a traffic stop.
Troopers alleged that at 9:26 p.m. Sept. 24 on Route 15 near Old Mill Road a traffic stop was attempted due to a rear lighting violation, but the vehicle was driven away after stopping.
A warrant was issued for Ward based on interviews and cell phone records which alleged he was the motorist and that he fled on foot into farm fields near Dewart.
Retail theft
MIFFLINBURG — Tymen D. Watts, 37, of Montoursville, was charged with retail theft take merchandise, receiving stolen property after a report by a store manager.
Mifflinburg Police were flagged down at 2:25 a.m. at 240 E. Chestnut St., by a manager who said surveillance video from about 50 minutes earlier alleged that a person stole more than $129 worth of computer game cards.
Watts, a contracted employee at a nearby construction project, was contacted later in the evening and could not recall the alleged thefts but wanted to make good with the store for the items.
Indecent assault
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Ramone S. Vance, 35, of Buffalo, N.Y., was charged with indecent assault person unconscious after an investigation.
Troopers were called at 2:16 a.m. to the White Deer Run Treatment Facility, 360 White Deer Run Road, by a staff member who reported an issue believed to be sexual in nature.
The alleged victim, sleeping at the time, claimed Vance had inappropriate contact with them.
Controlled substance possession
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Megan I. Snook, 22, of Millmont, was charged with possession of controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia after a check requested by Adult Probation.
Troopers were dispatched at 12:40 pm. June 8 to a Weikert Road address to assist on a house check.
Snook allegedly admitted substances found were for personal use, including methamphetamine, blue pills labeled B706 with two syringes and containers.
State Police at Milton DUI
HARTLETON — Dustin Mollany, 30, of Millmont was charged as a result of a traffic stop conducted at 11:30 p.m. June 22 at Main and Catherine streets, Hartleton.
Troopers said Mollany was found to be driving while under the influence of a controlled substance.
DUI
MILTON — Larry Wagner, 76, of Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence after being stopped while driving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt at 2:06 a.m. May 28 at South Front and Race streets, Milton.
DUI
MILTON — James Criswell, 60, of Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 10:56 p.m. June 3 at Spur Alley and Wall Street, Milton.
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Napat Kongsawad, 21, of Maywood, N.J., has been charged with driving under the influence.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:17 a.m. June 25 along Interstate 80 eastbound, at mile marker 212, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Kongsawad was allegedly found to a 2003 Toyota Camry while under the influence of marijuana.
Theft by deception
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Kenyatta Moyer, 39, of Milton, was charged after allegedly making $415 worth of purchases after opening a credit card in the name of Kyra Moyer, 18, of Lewisburg.
The incident occurred at 4:33 p.m. June 16 at 487 Strawbridge Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Harassment
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Neil Yarish, 55, of Milton, has been charged following alleged physical contact during an incident which occurred at 4:42 p.m. June 23 along Route 642, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
A 58-year-old Milton man and 63-year-old Milton woman were victims in the incident.
Harassment
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Nichole Stroup, 49, and Brandon Valentine, 40, both of Selinsgrove, have been charged with harassment after the two allegedly became involved in a physical altercation.
The incident occurred at 6:21 p.m. June 2 at 2771 Route 235, Hartley Township, Union County.
Harassment
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers said an unfounded report was filed regarding the harassment of a 14-year-old Lewisburg girl.
The incident occurred at 9:12 a.m. June 17 at Century Village, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Harassment
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Brian Kapp, 51, of Mifflinburg, has been charged with harassment after allegedly closing a door on a 47-year-old woman’s arm three times.
The alleged incident occurred at 6:56 p.m. June 24 along Centennial Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Harassment
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Jamie Ulrich, 25, of Montandon, was charged with harassment as the result of an incident in which Kya Krumbine, 21, of Sunbury, was the alleged victim.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 11:31 p.m. June 22 at 122 Delaney St., West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Terroristic threats
UNION COUNTY — A 13-year-old Selinsgrove boy was charged after troopers said he sent a Snapchat message stating he was going to harm a 12-year-old girl and other students at her school.
The alleged incident occurred at 11:55 a.m. May 27 along Mulls Hollow Road, Union Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Selinsgrove boy and a 17-year-old Freeburg boy were charged after troopers said they took eight boxes of Pokemon cards, valued at $240.
The incident occurred at 9 p.m. June 23 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Harry Terry Walker, 34, Williamsport; Nina Mae Rockins-Saunders, 31, Williamsport
• Amy Katherine Coleman, 50, Lewisburg; James Edward Johnson, 46, Bloomsburg
• Jonathan Paul Hetrick, 37, Mifflinburg; Kasee Amanda Ewing, 34, Mifflinburg
• Mayur Jayrant Amin, 36, Lewisburg; Krystna Lyn Homanko, 31, Lewisburg
• Carissa Ann Wagner, 22, Lewisburg; Dylan James Dannenfelser, 24, Lewisburg
• William Samuel Park,74, Millmont; Rose Maria Pursley, 61, Millmont
• Thomas Anderson Porter, 28, Lewisburg; Bailee Ann Spicher, 27, Lewisburg
Divorces granted Deed transfers
• Henry L. Chiarkas trustee, Peter L. Chiarkas trustee, Alma B. Chiarkas living trust to Henry L. Chiarkas trustee, Peter L. Chiarkas trustee, Alma R. Chiarkas living trust, Alma R. Chiarkas family trust, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Paul Hetrick, Ruth Hetrick to Paul A. Hetrick Jr., Paul A. Hetrick, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Christopher Molden, Sandra A. Molden, Bradley J. Harvey to Sam C. Smith, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Nicholas P. Yoder, Rhonda C. Yoder to Clark David Smith, Lisa Jeannine Meade, proeprtyin Kelly Township, $1.
• James E. King, Geraldine King to Alicia Lynn McNett, Loren Darold McNett, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Samuel C. Susan, Carolyn J. Susan to Tristan Edward Susan, Stacey Lee Susan, property in Hartleton, $1.
• Stephanie M. Beaver, Gregory M. McCloskey to Paul A. Baker Jr., William F. Baker, property in Gregg Township, $21,000.
• Richard L. Kling estate, Duane L. Kling executor, Kling Family Trust, Duane L. Kling trustee, Shirley G. Kling estate to Duane L. Kling, Scott A. Kling, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Duane L. Kling, Scott A. Kling to Duane L. Kling, Cathleen A. Kling, two properties in White Deer Township, $1 apiece.
• Kling Farms Partnership, Duane L. Kling partner, Scott A. Kling partner to Duane L. Kling, Scott A. Kling, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Linda M. Valentine to Justin L. Valentine, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Linda M. Valentine to Justin L. Valentine, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Duane Z. Shirk, Grace A. Shirk to Lewis Township sewer, $429.32
• Eric R. Patton, Linda D. Patton to Andrew S. Long, Silvia Long, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Barbara Jean Delcamp to John Mark Horning, Martha D. Horning, property in West Buffalo Township, $80,000.
• Earl J. Reiff, Lisa J. Reiff to Austin M. Martin, Floyd L. Martin, Helen M. Martin, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• John W. McKintry, Noreen M. McKintry to Richard D. Poillon, Diane L. Poillon, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Aaron David Beiler, Rose M. Beiler to Richard A. Diehl, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Adamo Realty Family Ltd partnership, Dominick T. Adamo, Jennifer J. Adamo, Adamo Realty FLP to Dominick T. Adamo, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Nathan A. Moyer to Cimarron Chacon, property in Kelly Township, $1.
