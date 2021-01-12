LEWISBURG — The Soroptimist International Club of Snyder, Union and Northumberland Counties recently provided holiday gifts and food baskets to three families in need, one each in Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties.
Various members of the club delivered the items to the families.
Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization of women in 130 countries and territories with a mission of providing the lives of women and girls with access to education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.
The local SUN Soroptimist Club, during the pandemic, meets the first Wednesday of each month via Zoom.
For more information on the club, contact Tasha L. Herald at 570-259-5865 or tlherald@ptd.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.