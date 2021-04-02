MILTON — A ham and turkey take-out only dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Milton Masonic Temple, 117 N. Front St., Milton.
The menu will include ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, basked corn, string beans, applesauce and cake.
Those purchasing a dinner should take Upper Market Street to Long Alley, passing by the back of the Masonic Temple. All dinners will be delivered to the vehicle.
