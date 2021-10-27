WILLIAMSPORT — Two more men who federal officials allege sought sex with juveniles were ordered detained Monday by a federal judge.
Erick D. Metzger and Patrick V. Taylor were ordered detained by Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle of the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Their arrests followed the arrest of Frank A. Nork on Friday.
Nork and Metzger were detained in Union County while Taylor was arrested in Snyder County according to published reports.
Each man had reportedly been identified through a sting operation and charged via an FBI criminal complaint. “Attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and prostitution” was the only charge mentioned in reports to date, but additional indictments were possible according to reports.
