BLOOMSBURG — The ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course — conducted by Penn State Extension — will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14. The class will be held at thePenn State Extension Columbia County, 702 Sawmill Road No. 102, Bloomsburg, with an exam to be held at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14.
These in-person trainings, taught by certified ServSafe instructors, will help participants learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing food service facilities.
After completing the course and passing the multiple-choice exam with a score of 75% or higher, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate. This certification is good for five years.
Penn State Extension in-person classes will follow CDC, Pennsylvania Department of Health and Penn State guidelines related to COVID-19 mitigation and safety. The classroom will be set up to maintain social distancing, and all participants will be required to wear a mask during the class.
Prior to the start of the class, participants will be asked to review and acknowledge a series of questions related to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 as a condition of participation. If there is potential risk to other participants, individuals will be asked to participate at another time and will receive a full refund.
To register, visit extension.psu.edu/servsafe or call 877-345-0691.
