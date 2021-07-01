MIFFLINBURG — John Bird, a veterans field service officer with the American Legion, has hours on the third Wednesday of each month at the Mifflinburg office of Rep. David Rowe (R-85). Initial appointments are available at 10 and 11 a.m., and 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.
Appointments are required and may be made by calling Rowe’s office at 570-966-0052 or 570-837-0052. Veterans need not be a member of the American Legion to use the service.
