LUZERNE COUNTY — There are many fine waterfall hikes to take in northeastern Pennsylvania. Some require a high degree of skill and are difficult to reach, while others like Little Shickshinny Creek Falls are moderately challenging, yet just as rewarding, if not more so in the end.
From the trailhead, we will take a short hike, roughly 10 to 15 minutes one way in length depending upon your stamina and skill level, to a hidden gem that the locals are all too familiar with but most outsiders don’t know much about. Before we begin let’s talk about how to get here, as well as the ideal time of year to visit.
The parking area for this hike in State Gamelands (SGL) 260 is situated between Little Shickshinny Creek and Shickshinny Valley Road (State Route 4018). From the south, take State Route 11 north to Shickshinny, then turn left onto Grant Street and another left onto Shickshinny Valley Road. From the north, take State Route 239 south to SR 11 and make a right onto Grant Street than a left onto Shickshinny Valley Road. The SGL 260 parking area will be on your right.
As for the best time of year to visit, I recommend mid-October when the surrounding foliage is near peak and highly spectacular. However, during the summer months, the refreshingly cooler temperatures of the gorge and Little Shickshinny Creek may be preferable to the hiker.
To begin your hike to the falls, once in the parking lot you will see two marked gates. The marker on the left is the trailhead to Little Shickshinny Creek Falls. Follow the unmarked trail as it meanders downhill through the woods and toward the gorge. As you approach Little Shickshinny Creek, you will begin to hear the water cascading over the falls.
There are actually two sets of falls. The upper falls that you will arrive at first is situated on the remains of a former dam and is quite beautiful to look at. It is about 8 to 10 feet high. Stop here and take a few moments to look around and explore this area before moving further downhill toward the main falls.
To make your way downhill and into the gorge to the base of the main falls, you will need to make use of an existing rope line that is anchored to a large tree or find some other method and pathway to slowly and safely navigate downward. Remember, you must be able to use the same method or path to climb back up out of the gorge, so think this through carefully before proceeding.
Once inside the gorge at the base of the main falls, you’re treated to a breathtaking site. Little Shickshinny Creek Falls is a roughly 20-to-30-foot high waterfall with multiple cascades. However, the most beautiful part of this waterfall is the setting. Viewing the falls from the base inside the gorge, you will see incredible rock formations as you look upward. Sunlight upon these rocks and the falls makes for an even more spectacular sight.
I also recommend taking the time to carefully walk around the base of the falls, in order to get different vantage points and appreciate the natural beauty of the surrounding area. There are truly some amazing sites to be seen.
To return to the parking lot, simply retrace your steps back uphill. Most importantly, take your time and use extreme caution. Areas surrounding this particular waterfall and gorge not only involve steep terrain, but also a great deal of active water, which means soft, muddy ground conditions and slippery rocks.
Be careful and enjoy Little Shickshinny Creek Falls.
