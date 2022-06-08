State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A Beaver Springs man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 6:09 p.m. June 1 along Ridge Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 1996 Ford Ranger driven by Bert Tyson, 64, went off the roadway and struck a tree stump. Tyson refused treatment for a suspected minor injury.
One-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — Matthew Stugart, 26, of Shamokin Dam, declined treatment of a suspected injury sustained in a crash troopers said occurred at 2:29 a.m. June 5 along Old Colony Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
According to troopers, a 2018 Toyota Coroall driven by Stugart struck a guide rail. Charges of driving under the influence are pending.
Hit and run
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Richard Payne, 45, of Camp Hill left the scene after a 2020 Mack Truck Anthem he was driving struck the railing of a pedestrian bridge, which fell into Penns Creek.
The incident occurred at 11:02 a.m. June 2 along Little Mexico Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County, as the truck crossed Little Mexico Bridge.
Payne has been charged with driving on right side of roadway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers allege that Lucas Klingerman, 28, of Mount Carmel, left drugs and paraphernalia in a children’s play house.
The incident occurred at 1:58 a.m. May 23 along Hartman Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Drug possession
MIDDLEBURG — Brayden Swineford, 19, of Middleburg, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop conducted at 9:38 p.m. May 31 at South Main and West Market streets, Middleburg.
Dissemination intimate image
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Selinsgrove girl reported receiving an intimate image.
The incident was reported at 10 a.m. May 15 along Front Street, Penn Township, Snyder County. An investigation is ongoing.
Assault
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — During an argument, Justin Aumiller, 43, of Middleburg, is accused of pointing a handgun at a 48-year-old Middleburg woman.
Aumiller is also accused of strangling the woman and throwing a sugar bowl at her during the incident, which occurred at 9 p.m. June 1 along South Hill Drive, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
Assault
PENN TOWNSHIP — Three people were reported assaulted in incidents which occurred between 12:01 a.m. March 25 and 4:45 p.m. May 11 at Selinsgrove Center, 1000 Route 5222, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers listed the following as victims: Heidi Robuck, 53, of Shamokin Dam; Joshua Herman, 41, of Selinsgrove; and Rachelle Hunt, 53, of Selinsgrove.
Disorderly conduct
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Cameron Wolfe, 22, of Shamokin Dam, was charged after police said he was yelling obscenities throughout a parking lot area.
The incident occurred at 7:31 a.m. June 2 at 330 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
FREEBURG — Troops said someone gained access to the computer files of a 59-year-old Freeburg woman after claiming to be from Amazon.
The incident occurred at 10:19 a.m. June 2 along West Front Street, Freeburg.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 71-year-old Selinsgrove man wired $14,300 to a bank in Las Vegas, Nev., after receiving an email regarding an anti-virus protection plan.
The incident was reported at 9 a.m. May 31 along Calvin Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a 1986 Ford.
The theft occurred between 6 p.m. May 30 and 9 a.m. June 1 at 149 Keene Lane, Center Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Ronald Aderhold, 40, of Montoursville, was charged with retail theft after allegedly taking a curtain valued at $18.17, baseball cards valued at $19.98, a basketball valued at $22.97 and a DVD valued at $27.96.
Troopers said the thefts occurred between 11 a.m. April 28 and 8:40 a.m. May 10 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Shawna Fritz, 37, has been charged in a retail theft incident which occurred at 10:45 p.m. May 6 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Fritz is accused of leaving the store without paying for the following: Swimwear valued at $16; food items valued at $29.61; shampoo, fragrance and wax valued at $34.86; and sheets valued at $9.44.
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Cammy Young, 54, of Trout Run, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of a suspected serious injury following a crash which occurred at 3:01 p.m. June 3 along Route 118, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2015 Honda Shadow driven by Young drifted off the roadway and struck a guide rail, causing Young to be thrown from the Honda.
One-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Rochester, N.Y., woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 4:42 a.m. March 30 along Route 15, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2006 Honda CRV driven by Angelina Garcia, 20, lost control and struck a cement barrier. Garcia, who was transported to UPMC Williamsport with a suspected minor injury, was cited with careless driving.
Intimidation of witness
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Muncy boy reported being intimidated by a hand gesture made toward them, due to an ongoing case.
The incident was reported at 4:27 p.m. May 24 along Ruben Kehrer Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Lamar DUI
LAMAR TOWNSHIP — Melanie Bertin, 35, of Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 7:44 p.m. May 29 at Nittany Valley Drive and Kyle Lane, Lamar Township, Clinton County.
Troopers said Bertin was driving a 2016 Dodge at the time of the stop.
Fire investigation
BEECH CREEK — A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal has been unable to determine the cause of a blaze which broke out March 23 at 101 Fairview Street, Beech Creek.
Troopers said the cause was unable to be determined due to extensive damage. The structure, owned by Donald and Lisa Dutton, is expected to be deemed a total loss.
Endangering welfare of children
LOCK HAVEN — Mary Rudabaugh, of Lock Haven, has been charged after troopers said she left four children unsupervised while she walked to the store to purchase cigarettes.
The children — ages 1, 2, 3 and 4 — were found playing in the street at 9:10 p.m. May 26 at 14 Williamson Heights, Lock Haven.
Rape
BEECH CREEK — Troopers are investigating a rape which occurred between 1 a.m. Dec. 30, 1952 and midnight Dec. 30, 1970, along Merryvale Lane, Beech Creek.
Indecent assault
LOGANTON — Troopers are investigating a reported indecent assault, which occurred at 3 p.m. April 25 on a Sugar Valley school bus, along East Main Street, Loganton.
An 8-year-old Loganton boy and a 5-year-old Loganton boy are listed by troopers as victims.
Assault
BEECH CREEK — Troopers are investigating the assault of a 1-year-old girl by a 29-year-old Beech Creek man.
The incident occurred between 1 a.m. April 14 and 11:59 p.m. April 17 along Harrison Street, Beech Creek.
Assault
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an assault which occurred at 3:45 a.m. April 20 at Bucktail High School, Bucktail Avenue, Chapman Township, Clinton County.
A 15-year-old Renovo boy is suspected of assaulting a 53-year-old Mill Hall man.
