Virtually every aspect of life was impacted by the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack. Separate from the great tragedy which our country endured that day, 2001 was also a dark year for motorsports. In the midst of a tough time for the world, the heartbreak for motorsports fans continued in the days following the attack.
In the middle of contesting a European doubleheader, the now-defunct CART series was the only United States-based sporting series to hold an event the weekend after the attack. Given the immense expense of racing in Rockingham, England, one week and at the Lausitzring in Germany the next, the division felt it made sense to contest a scheduled Sept. 15, 2001, event on the German oval as all of the teams and equipment were already in Europe.
Unfortunately, those who were watching the race witnessed another terrible event. Two-time series champion Alex Zanardi spun on cold tires while exiting the pits, with his car being speared by that of a speeding Alex Tagliani.
Zanardi was critically injured, with both of his legs subsequently being amputated. However, that set the stage for an incredible sports comeback. Although he was able to drive specially adapted cars again, some of his greatest successes came in another sport. Zanardi claimed multiple hand-cycling gold medals in Paralympic and related international competitions.
Unfortunately, Zanardi’s tragic life took another turn last year when he was critically injured after being struck by a truck while competing in a hand-cycling race in Italy. While details of his condition have been guarded, it’s been reported that Zanardi continues to recover from serious brain injuries sustained in that incident.
Stateside, NASCAR followed the lead of virtually every other activity and did not compete the weekend after the attack. It was already a dark year for motorsports as seven-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt was killed in the season-opening Daytona 500. Montoursville’s Blaise Alexander later lost his life while competing in an October ARCA race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup race which had been scheduled for the weekend after the terror attack — at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway — was postponed to become the season finale in November. Robby Gordon ended up claiming his first-career victory in an event contested under cold weather conditions. Jeff Gordon had already clinched the championship.
In a year filled with immense tragedy for the country at large, it seems appropriate that Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the first race back after the break following the attack. One of NASCAR’s all-time most popular drivers proudly displayed the U.S. flag after taking the checkered flag at “The Monster Mile” in Dover, Del.
The loud cheers, and signs of patriotism, following the event truly displayed just how united the nation was in the days following the attack.
Over the last 20 years — and the last five years in particular — the United States in general has become deeply divided. We are nowhere near the signs of unity that existed following Sept. 11, 2001. People are verbally attacking one another for wearing masks and not wearing masks, for receiving a vaccination and not receiving a vaccination.
Even in NASCAR — which generally unites individuals who proudly spar over whether they support Ford or Chevy, or Kyle Busch or Chase Elliott — there are divisions. Joey Logano isn’t afraid to admit he’s been vaccinated, while most other drivers don’t speak of their vaccination status, for fear of fan or sponsor backlash.
It’s time for the U.S. to come together again, cease the hatred and division. It’s OK to disagree on politics and even racing, but be kind to one another. Remember the days following Sept. 11, 2001, when there were triumphs over tragedy and virtually everyone was united.
Remember the image of “Junior” celebrating with the U.S. flag after winning at Dover. For him to even keep racing after losing his father in an automobile racing crash was a triumph. I’m sure there were multiple struggles he had to overcome to get back behind the wheel following his father’s death.
That’s what the United States is all about, the flag, unity and celebrating the triumphs over tragedy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.