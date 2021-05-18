MILTON — With nine cases of COVID-19 reported among Milton middle and high school students, the two schools will be switching to a virtual learning format through Wednesday, May 19.
According to a post on the Milton Middle School PTSA Facebook page both schools “will be 100% virtual (Tuesday, May 18) and Wednesday (May 19).” In-person instruction is scheduled to resume Thursday, May 20.
The post noted lunches for students will be available for pickup curbside at the schools.
The post did not specify the reason for the switch to virtual learning. Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan did not immediately respond to The Standard-Journal’s request for comment.
However, the COVID-19 dashboard posted on the district’s website notes that six middle school and three high school students have tested positive for the virus over the last two weeks.
In addition, the site notes that 26 middle school and seven high school students have been quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.
Elsewhere in the school district, the dashboard notes that two Baugher Elementary School students have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last two weeks. Ten students at that school are quarantined.
At White Deer Elementary School, two students are listed as being quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.