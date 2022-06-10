Over the next six weeks, a major automobile racing series will be competing within an easy driver from the Susquehanna River Valley each weekend.
The action kicks off Thursday, June 16, as the USAC sprint car Eastern Storm rumbles into the Selinsgrove Speedway for the second-consecutive year. California’s Justin Grant won last year’s race at Selinsgrove.
From the Snyder County track, the sprint cars move on to Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg Friday, June 17, followed by races Saturday, June 18 at Port Royal and Sunday, June 19, at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway.
Kevin Thomas Jr. won last year’s inaugural race in Bloomsburg.
Grant, who won a February race in Ocala, Fla., is the current USAC sprint car point leader.
One week after the Bloomsburg race, you could take a two-hour drive north to Watkins Glen, N.Y., where IMSA will be contesting its annual six-hour race in the Finger Lakes region.
Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson is among the drivers expected to be competing in the Watkins Glen endurance race.
Although it’s been a couple of years since I last attended, that’s one of my favorite races to take in.
The drive to Ohio is a bit longer — at around around five hours — but is also worth taking. The IndyCar series will be contesting its closest race to Pennsylvania Sunday, July 3, as the series competes at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. I attended this race last year, and hope to make it there again this year.
One year ago, Tennessee’s Josef Newgarden claimed the victory by holding off 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson in a race to the finish line.
Six days after the IndyCars race in Mid Ohio, the NASCAR truck series will make its debut at the track, with a race to be contested Saturday, July 9. The track’s truck race will replace its NASCAR Xfinity race, which will not be held this year after the series competed at the venue annually since 2013. The Xfinity race there was scrapped in favor of one held earlier this month in Portland, Ore.
Formula E will be contesting its only U.S. race July 16-17 during a doubleheader weekend in New York City. Although the city is a roughly three-hour drive from Milton, it takes just as long to trek across the metropolitan area to the race location in the Red Hook neighborhood.
I attended the city’s Formula E race in 2019. Although I wasn’t impressed with the sight lines, or the street race format in general, it was really cool that fans got to be up close to the podium celebration.
If street racing — or traversing the big city — isn’t your thing, IMSA’s GT divisions will be racing Saturday, July 16, at the Lime Rock Park road course in Connecticut, a four-hour drive from the Milton area.
I attended several IMSA races at Lime Rock Park when the prototype division was in action there. The short road course provides for some great on-track action, as well as numerous vantage points with great sight lines, and ideal locations for spectators to take photos from.
Big league racing in the region wraps up July 22-23 as NASCAR’s top three divisions compete at Pocono Raceway, the venue’s only major racing weekend this year. The truck and Xfinity divisions race Saturday, July 22, with the Cup series in action Sunday, July 23. Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch won lasts year’s Pocono doubleheader races.
The Xfinity and Cup series return to Watkins Glen Aug. 19-20.
