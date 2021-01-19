Milton approves $14.1 million in athletic project contracts

MILTON — By votes of 7-2, the Milton Area School District school board approved awarding $14.1 million in contracts to five different companies which will be involved in the renovation of the high school’s athletic facility, and constructing a 18,495-square-foot wellness facility at the complex.
Board President Christine Rantz, Vice President Kevin Fry and members Brett Hosterman, Eric Moser, Dr. Leocadia Paliulis, Dr. Alvin Weaver and Ken Snyder voted in favor of awarding the contracts. Board members Andrew Frederick and Lindsay Kessler voted against awarding the contracts.
The contracts were awarded as follows: General contractor, Lobar Construction, of Dillsburg, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
In addition, the board voted to purchase a 2,500-person capacity bleacher system and press box from Southern Bleacher, of Texas, for $965,000.
Prior to the votes, Frederick expressed reservations about moving forward with the project, given the current economic climate and the fact that the district is preliminarily facing a $2.1 million deficit for the 2021-2022 school year.
“Given the shortfalls we are facing this year, I am very uncomfortable with us taking on projects that are not deemed necessary,” Frederick said.
Hosterman, chair if the Facilities Committee, countered by stating he believes the project is necessary. In addition, he said the district has already borrowed the money for the project.
Later in the meeting, Business Administrator Derrek Fink reported that the board must still look at borrowing $14 million to cover proposed renovation work in the district.
The district in May closed on a $9.95 million bond issuance, for renovation work. Prior to that, the board approved borrowing $6 million for proposed renovations in the district.
In August 2019, the board approved moving forward with a $10 million renovation project at Baugher Elementary School.
In introducing the bids for the stadium and physical wellness facility project, Hosterman on Tuesday said they came in higher than the $12 million which was initially anticipated for the project.
“It’s to be expected that these costs have gone up,” Hosterman said. “This was not a surprise to any of us.”
He said the board was given the $12 million cost three years ago, and expenses have risen since that time.
Hosterman also noted that the board could save $362,000 in the general contract.
Potential cost savings outlined include: Using vinyl fencing, for $80,000 savings; changes to a retaining wall, for $80,000 savings; building wood-stick frame construction concession stand, for $131,000 in savings; and purchasing concession stand equipment from other vendors, for $21,000 in savings.
Hosterman said Lobar Construction was the only general contractor to bid on the project. However, he said asking for another round of bids could result in the bid going up, or a general contractor not being available for the work.
It was noted that all other contracts were awarded to the lowest bidders, and all were qualified.
“I really do think we’re doing the work of building the future for our school district,” Hosterman said. “This is monumental, I believe. This project fell flat in 2000.”
Following the meeting, which was held online via Zoom, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the stadium is expected to be complete by the start of the 2021-2022 athletic season. The wellness facility will be completed at a later time.
Once complete, the new stadium will feature an eight-lane all-weather track and turf field. Sports including football, soccer and field hockey will all utilize the turf.
In other business on Tuesday, the board approved advertising the proposed 2021-2022 budget.
As presented during a board committee session earlier this month, the budget includes expenses of $37.2 million and revenue of $35.1 million. The budget includes a proposal to raise taxes by the maximum 4.1% allowed by law, to generate $481,788 in revenue.
Fink noted that the board will vote on the proposed budget in March, with a final budget vote to occur in May.
“What you approved tonight will look very different than what you approve in May,” Keegan said. “We will do the best we can to get that budget down… We will look at every single expenditure that we have.
In other business, the board approved the following resignations and retirements: Amanda Snyder, seventh-grade math teacher, in 60 days, five years with the district; Amy Waldron, seventh-grade English teacher, effective June 30, 26 years with the district; Sharon Adam, Food Service director, effective April 21, 28 years with the district; Barry Heller, custodian, effective Dec. 4, 2020, one month with the district; James Snyder, custodian, effective Jan. 25, 17 years with the district.
Richard B. Snodgrass and Company was appointed to serve as the district's financial auditor, for the fiscal year which ended June 30, 2020, at a cost of $12,000.
Brody Rhodes, a first-grade student at Baugher Elementary School, was named January Citizen of the Month. The son of Eric and Maranda Rhodes, Brody led the Pledge of Allegiance during Tuesday's meeting.
High school Rotary Student of the Month Ethan Russell and Outstanding Senior Pierce Edinger were also recognized during the meeting.
Stephen Aguirre, ESL aide, was named the Panther Pride Award winner.
