NEW BERLIN — At least two people were flown to area hospitals following a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon along Route 304 near New Berlin.
Firefighters from Mifflinburg and New Berlin were called to the 6900 block of Route 304 at around 3:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a two-vehicle crash, with at least one person unresponsive.
A Life Flight helicopter was called to the nearby SUN Area Technical Institute to transport one crash victim to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. A second helicopter was called Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, to transport a separate patient to Geisinger.
In addition to the fire departments, multiple ambulance, Pennsylvania State Police and New Berlin police responded to the scene.
Route 304 was closed in the area of the crash as responders worked on scene.
The Standard-Journal will publish additional information on the crash as it is released by Pennsylvania State Police.
