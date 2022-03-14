MONTGOMERY — Eagle Grange has announced a schedule of upcoming programs and events to be held at the grange hall, located at the intersection of Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
"The Faiths of Abraham," featuring a panel of local speakers, w ill be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.
The Road Rally Scavenger Hunt will be held Saturday, April 9. Teams should check in at 9:30 a.m. The hunt will cover historical sites and businesses in Lycoming, Montour, Union and Northumberland counties.
Advance registration required by contacting Jenn Nauss at jnauss89@gmail.com or 717-512-1261.
"Striking a Healthy Live Balance," a three-hour workshop led by Krista Pontius, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.
Advance registration required by contacting .Nauss.
