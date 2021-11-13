When the leaves change and the temperature begins to dip in central Pa., you never know exactly what you'll get in terms of weather from hour to hour.
You may enter the woods with a sunny sky above and a light breeze flowing through the trees, only to leave with clouds moving in and flurries falling.
None of it should deter you from venturing out into Penn's Woods. So long as you're prepared, fall and winter hiking can prove to be the most beautiful times of the year to hit the trail. It is indeed the favorite time to trek for this hiker.
Monitoring the weather conditions this time of year is imperative. Precipitation and temps dipping below 50 degrees can be a recipe for disaster if you are miles from your vehicle, a road or safety, and unprepared. In addition to venturing out with a rain jacket on days with wet weather in the forecast, my pack always features a poncho. There are several options, including cheaper, pocket-sized ponchos that are just a couple of dollars, and the thicker models that take up more room in the back of your pack.
Falling leaves this time of year can often obscure Pennsylvania's rocky terrain, so boots are a must. Trekking poles can help navigate the uneven terrain and keep you upright with a slight misstep.
Layering is important too. Wicking shirts and second layers keep you plenty warm while hiking. If you get too warm, simply remove your outer layer, as you want to avoid getting too sweaty. Wet clothing can increase the risk of hypothermia as temperatures drop.
Fall can be a wet time of year, as we've seen over the last few weeks. Don't let that keep you from venturing out into the woods and onto trails. When rain is in the forecast, I typically head to sites with waterfalls as trails with vistas will likely lead to disappointment. Where there's waterways and waterfalls, there's rocky terrain, so take care to watch your step and ensure that you have solid footing while navigating waterways and crossings.
On clear, or just cloudy days, take the trails that lead to any number of vistas in the region. Cloudy days are good for vista viewing and photography.
Other tips for cool-weather hiking: Take along some hand warmers just in case. Usually you won't need them, but it's nice to stick them into your gloves to get things warm as you get started, especially during morning hikes. A warm head covering is also necessary as we get closer to winter weather. Again, though, you don't want to get too sweaty.
Hiking keeps you warm, especially as you navigate ascents and descents.
Good boots and wool socks are great year 'round. For me, the same socks serve me well whether it's 80 degrees out or 10 degrees. I do have thicker wool socks for the really cold days, but in my many years taking winter hikes, I've never worn anything more than a single pair of wool socks inside waterproof boots. That said, a pair of foot warmers are always in my pack, just in case.
So, the next time you awaken to cloudy skies and a forecast of cold rain or snow, don't let that deter you from taking that hike. Once you step onto the trail and witness the beauty of Penn's Woods and Mother Nature's creatures — yes, they are out there in bad weather, too — it makes the decision to go ahead with plans worth it.
