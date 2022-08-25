DANVILLE — There will be free adoptions of kittens, cats and dogs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Danville SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville.
Pets are spayed or neutered, up to date on their shots and treated for fleas and ticks, dewormed and microchipped for identification. No appointment is necessary.
