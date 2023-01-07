MILTON — Agricultural enthusiasts from across the region are gearing up for the 2023 edition of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, taking place today through next Saturday, Jan. 14, in Harrisburg.
Among those preparing for the show are three Milton Area School District students.
“I’m taking a lamb and a goat,” said Olivia Arnold. Her goat is named Bandit and the lamb, Doug.
To prepare for the goat show, which will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, she’ll shampoo and condition Bandit’s hair.
“You want them washed and clean,” Olivia explained.
Doug requires his own special care and preparation.
“I’m gonna shear all his body wool off, but leave the legs. (The judges) want them slick-shorn because it helps them express their muscles. It’s like a body-building contest for livestock," Olivia explained.
Olivia’s younger brother, Delvin, will show his pig, Linguini, on Sunday, Jan. 8.
“I really bonded with the pigs over the sheep and goats,” Delvin said. “I like their personality more.
Joell, Delvin and Olivia’s mother, also pointed out that Delvin is allergic to goats.
This will be Delvin’s first time at the show. Much like his sister, he’ll prepare by washing and cleaning Linguini, as pigs with cleaner hair and clearer skin are better to show.
Another Milton student, Talya Bardole, the daughter of Tonya Bardole, was at the Farm Show Friday showing her rabbit, Eclipse.
Eclipse, aptly named for her black fur, is a purebred Netherland Dwarf rabbit that weighs less than 3 pounds.
“I’ve been working with her since Labor Day,” Talya said.
This work includes practicing how to pose Eclipse and flip her over onto her back.
“You also have to make sure their ears and eyes are clean,” she explained.
Talya prefers working with rabbits because of how sweet and cuddly they are. Eclipse, she points out, will even lick you like a dog.
While Talya attended the Farm Show last year as part of an FFA field trip, this will be her first year participating in the rabbit show.
A full schedule of events for the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show can be found at farmshow.pa.gov.
