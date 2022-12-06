Graybill to lecture at Taber museum

WILLIAMSPORT — The intriguing life of Henry Shoemaker, folklorist, will be the subject of a lecture by author Guy Graybill at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.

Following the lecture, Graybill will be autographing his newest book, “Henry Wharton Shoemaker: Scoundrel of the Susquehanna.”

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.