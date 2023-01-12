Morgan named director of nursing program

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has appointed Amber L. Morgan to director of nursing, associate degrees.
Morgan, a native of Montoursville, holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice and a Master of Science in Nursing, with an emphasis in informatics, both from Grand Canyon University. She earned two nursing degrees from Penn College, a bachelor’s in 2017 and an associate degree in 2006.
Her experience includes supervisor of pediatrics, informatics nurse and supervisor of the Nurse Family Partnership, all for UPMC Susquehanna. She has also been an RN for Bayada, providing home care for medically complicated pediatric patients.
“Amber’s nursing leadership experience and knowledge of Penn College nursing have made her an ideal candidate for director of nursing, associate degrees,” said Tanae A. Traister, assistant dean of nursing and health sciences. “We are fortunate to have her as part of the division of nursing.”
Morgan began her Penn College employment in 2019 as an adjunct instructor, supervising nursing students at clinical sites. In 2022, she was named clinical director of nursing for the college. She began her duties as director of nursing, associate degrees, in the fall.
She is a member of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society and holds informatics nursing certification.
(0) comments
