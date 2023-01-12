Morgan named director of nursing program

Amber Morgan

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has appointed Amber L. Morgan to director of nursing, associate degrees.

Morgan, a native of Montoursville, holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice and a Master of Science in Nursing, with an emphasis in informatics, both from Grand Canyon University. She earned two nursing degrees from Penn College, a bachelor’s in 2017 and an associate degree in 2006.

