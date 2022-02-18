Legion recognizes long-time members

MILTON — Eight veterans who have held decades-long membership in Milton American Legion Post 71 received a special honor Thursday evening.
Certificates were presented to the members for holding at least 50 consecutive years of membership in the Legion. Those honored were: Edward Robenolt, Paul Deeter, Robert Izer Jr., Mike Longenberger and Gary Mathias, 50 years each; David Chamberlin, 60 years; and Harvey Huber and Dale Ranck Jr., 75 years each.
“They know what the Legion is all about,” Legion Cmdr. Denise Ulmer said, of those honored. “They know how important it is. Once a veteran, always a veteran.”
Longenberger, who served with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for 22 years, said he always believed his service should continue after discharge.
“I always felt you should continue to support the Legion, continue to serve,” he said. “It wasn’t just a year or two of service.”
Robenolt, a Navy veteran, agreed “wholeheartedly” with Longenberger.
Ulmer said the Legion will continue to serve those who served, as well as the community.
“We are very proud of what we do,” she said. “We try to help out veterans any way we can.”
In addition to carrying out various projects to help veterans, Ulmer said the Legion also provides veterans a place to meet for fellowship.
The certificates were presented during the American Legion District 17 monthly meeting and dinner, held at the Milton Legion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.