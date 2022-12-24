District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
Criminal Mischief
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Buffalo Valley regional Police have filed criminal mischief charges against Scott A. Bruder, 45, Montoursville.
Police say Bruder allegedly keyed and flattened the tire on his estranged wife's vehicle while parked Dec. 8 at the Miller Center in East Buffalo Township, Union County.
DUI
UNION TOWNSHIP — Troopers have filed D.U. I., speeding, and failure to wear a seat belt against a Snyder County man.
According to a police affidavit, troopers were conducting a traffic enforcement detail Nov. 23 on Route 15 in Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said Isaiah M. Dalton was speeding on Route 15 when they pulled him over they smelled marijuana coming from Dalton's vehicle. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and had his blood test positive for marijuana.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers have charged two people from Lewisburg with theft by unlawful taking after they allegedly stole $40 from a cash register Nov. 25 at Walmart, AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers charged Cloyd D. Schrader Jr., 54, and Jaydette L. Schrader, 53.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing a small amount of marijuana, use of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with an expired registration, operating a vehicle with no rear lights, and operating a vehicle with sunscreen preventing a view have been filed against Jamin D. Yoder, 20, Middleburg.
According to a state police affidavit, Yoder was stopped Nov. 5 along Col. John Kelly Road in Buffalo Township, Union County, after it was noticed his inspection sticker had expired.
Troopers reported a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and said Yoder allegedly admitted to smoking the drug in his vehicle. His blood allegedly tested positive for marijuana.
