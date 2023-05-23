TURBOTVILLE — Property owners in portions of two of three counties served by the Warrior Run School District will notice a slight decrease in their tax bills, under the terms of the 2023-2024 budget approved during Monday’s school board meeting.
Due to a rebalancing which takes place between counties, the $27.1 million budget includes tax decreases for property owners in the Union and Montour County portions of the district. Northumberland County property owners will see their taxes increase.
The Montour County portion will see a 0.03 decrease in millage, down from 14.92 mills. Union County will also see a decrease of 1.25 mills, down from 13.65 mills.
Northumberland County property owners in the districtwill see an increase of 0.21 mills, up from 74.36 mills for the 2022-2023 budget to 74.57 mills for the 2023-2024 budget. The increase in Northumberland County results in a $4.40 increase based on the median assessment value ($20,975) provided by the county, according to district officials.
“The district uses assessment values received from each county, and the State Tax Equalization Board determines the market values,” explained Business Manager Tyler Potts. “Northumberland County’s market share increased this year compared to last and as a result their rebalanced millage rate was higher.
“Montour and Union counties both decreased in market share and their rebalanced millage rates stayed the same.”
Because Warrior Run is a multi-county district, the district is required to rebalance millage rates for each county based upon their percentage of total market value.
The board also approved the Homestead/Farmstead Exclusion resolution, meaning that property owners who have received county approval for either homestead or farmstead status will see a $153.23 reduction in their tax bills.
Jean Hormell, president of the Warrior Run Education Foundation, shared the recipients of the 2023-2024 Classroom Innovation Grants. Among the seven teachers who received a grant, there were: Nicole Morgan, Megan Seymore, Jessie Delany and Courtney Shandera for their camp proposal, which will offer student mentoring for incoming ninth graders; Katrina Carpenter’s AudiStories, which will provide devices for students to listen to audio-based texts; Megan Ernst, Alana Misfund, Rickelle Davis, Emily Sampsell and Laurie Williams for Balance Boards; Patricia Kasel and Michelle Ebner’s proposal to pursue Learning through Board Games; Nicole Morgan and Megan Seymore for Making Connections and Leading with Positivity Jostens Renaissance Conference; Sophie Cromley’s Reading Corner; and Joel Ryder for his proposal to use 3D Scanners in Digital Art.
Erica Frey, vice president of the Watsontown Historical Association, made a request for the district to donate an old Eighth Street school bell to the association.
“We would very much appreciate getting the bell if you so decide to donate it to our association,” Frey said. “We would like to have it cleaned up, sand blasted, repainted.”
Frey said the association is planning an August grand opening of the association’s new facility, in the former Santander Bank building.
“One of the rooms in the museum for the grand opening will be the Eighth Street school room memorabilia,” she noted.
During a period of public comment on curriculum changes, a number of parents voiced their opposition to Culturally-Relevant and Sustaining Education (CR-SE), including Clarissa Paige, Northumberland County chapter chair of Moms for Liberty. The board voted in favor of the curriculum changes, with Gail Foreman voting against.
A handful of parents also shared their discomfort with transgender children in the district, including Jennifer Rempe, who recently secured the Republican and Democratic nomination for the Region II seat on the school board, adding her desire to see the district be more “conservative.”
“Mr. Whitmoyer, I voted for you the last time. I didn’t this time though. Sorry. Not really,” said Rempe. “Remember who voted you in. And remember who is going to vote you out.”
Luke Heddings and Beau Rovenolt, graduating seniors, were recognized for attaining the rank of Eagle Scout.
In other business, the board approved:
• Hiring: Kirby Coffman, fifth-grade ELA/social studies, $54,205; Heather Cartwright, reading specialist, $58,705; Nadine Shultz, fourth-grade learning support, $56,995; Jason Hughes, technology assistant, $45,000; and Corey Dufrene, Maria Nagle, Carol Hulsizer, Joseph Petrin, Connor Blackwell, Jason McCormick and Gracie Moser, all summer help, $12.50 per hour.
• The quote of $27,726.74 from PEMCO for science cabinets.
• The Warrior Run PYLN Club as a school-recognized student club
• A Pilot of Acadience Digital for Kindergarten
Camden Bogart, a third-grade student, was named Elementary Citizen of the Month. He led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
