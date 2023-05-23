TURBOTVILLE — Property owners in portions of two of three counties served by the Warrior Run School District will notice a slight decrease in their tax bills, under the terms of the 2023-2024 budget approved during Monday’s school board meeting.

Due to a rebalancing which takes place between counties, the $27.1 million budget includes tax decreases for property owners in the Union and Montour County portions of the district. Northumberland County property owners will see their taxes increase.

