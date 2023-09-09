MILTON — From the return of traditional events to the resurrection of a past favorite, Milton will be bustling with activities over the next week as the community hosts the 47th edition of the Milton Harvest Festival. The theme for this year's festival is "Plant Today Harvest Tomorrow."
Ned Germini, festival co-chair, said committee members expect all of the arts, crafts and food vendor spaces along Broadway and Bound Avenue to be filled today, and again on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The festival kicks off with vendors being open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
"The princess pageant has 14, that's a lot of contestants," Germini said.
The pageant caps off the opening day's festivities. The contestants will hit the stage at 7 tonight in the Milton Area High School auditorium.
"That is going to be a real exciting night," Germini said. "It will be real exciting to see who they have as judges. With 14 candidates, their work is going to be cut out for them."
Ginnetta Reed, pageant chair, agreed.
"I think it's going to be a very tough competition," she said. "It's going to be hard for the judges to determine who the 2023 princess will be."
Reed said the candidates started have been rehearsing weekly since Sunday, July 30. The final dress rehearsal was held Thursday.
"It's important for people to know this is a huge time commitment for these girls," she said. "They have really dedicated 100% of their time to being successful at the pageant, and representing the club that is sponsoring them."
A group of Milton Area High School students and staff members spent a portion of the morning Friday helping to spruce up the downtown area in preparation for this weekend's festivities.
High school Co-Principal Andrew Rantz said 30 students and five teachers were involved in helping to pick up litter in the downtown area. Participating students were members of the National Honor Society, Student Council and Student Leadership.
Rantz said the school started last year assisting the Milton Rotary Club with cleaning up litter in the downtown area.
"As part of the Rotary Club, they have a community cleanup program," Rantz explained. "Mr. (Ron) Marshall asked the school to get involved in cleaning up the area around the Y."
Marshall is executive director of the Rotary Club and a Rotarian.
"This is very beneficial," Marshall said. "The kids are very helpful. We appreciate having them here.
"Their willingness to give their time and service is greatly appreciated," he continued. "Their support of the Milton Rotary Club allows us to continue to serve the people in our community."
Rantz said it's good for the students to see the litter which is, unfortunately, deposited throughout the community.
"My hope is for (the students) to pay it forward and not litter," he said.
In the school setting, Rantz said students are stressed the importance of keeping the facilities clean, and not littering.
"I want them to do that with the community too," he said. "Take pride in our town. I love our town."
From the contestants in the princes pageant, to having multiple entries in the Harvest Festival parade, Rantz said the school community is an integral part of the festival.
"It's such an important event for the town and our community," Rantz said. "Our school is a hub of our community.... We are invested in (the community)."
From today's opening day festivities to the annual parade on Saturday, Sept. 16, Milton will be bustling with activities.
"The pumpkin roll down Academy Avenue, we are expecting a bigger crowd than last year, when it was at the Milton Community Pool parking lot," Germini said. "The next day, with the scarecrow patch, we expect a large participation there."
Those two events are being chaired by Wayne and Charlene Heddings.
The pumpkin roll will take place starting at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11. According to Germini, pumpkins will be available for purchase. They will be released along Academy Avenue at 6. Those who purchase winning pumpkins will receive prizes.
The scarecrow patch will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Center and Race streets. The activity, in which community members can make their own scarecrow to be displayed, returns after a one-year hiatus.
"Wayne and Charlene Heddings agreed to take it on... since we knew we had all the supplies, the cutouts for the scarecrows (left over from previous years)," Germini explained. "There's 75 cutouts. We expect and hope for a big turnout for the scarecrow patch."
He said the committee is thankful for all of the volunteers involved with the festival, including the Heddings who are increasing their involvement.
"We are delighted they took on the pumpkin roll last year," Germini said. "Charlene enjoyed it so much that she agreed, with her husband, they would do the scarecrow patch. We are delighted to have them on our committee."
Thirty-one community members will be lifting their voices in song during the annual pops concert, slated for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church.
"It's going to be great," Gerimini said, of the concert. With Kate Bailor being the chair of that committee, and Sharon Styer being a director, along with Connie Pawling-Young, it will be great."
The full schedule of festival events includes:
• Saturday, Sept. 9: Arts, crafts and food vendors open, 9 a.m., to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 28-mile bike race, registration at 7:30 a.m., race starts 9:30 a.m., Broadway and Filbert streets; pet parade, 9 a.m., Elm Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St., Milton; Princess Pageant, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium.
• Sunday, Sept. 10: Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant, 4 p.m., Milton Area High School Auditorium.
• Monday, Sept. 11: pumpkin roll, 5 to 6 p.m., Academy Avenue and Locust Street.
• Tuesday, Sept. 12: Scarecrow Patch, 5 to 6 p.m., Race and South Front streets.
• Wednesday, Sept. 13: Boogie on Bound, 6 to 8 p.m., Bound Avenue. Featuring music by Family Ties.
• Thursday, Sept. 14: Harvest Pops Choral Concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s UMC, 102 L. Market St.
• Friday, Sept. 15: Tomato Bowl, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School Alumni Field, Milton vs. Mount Carmel.
• Saturday, Sept. 16: Arts, crafts and food vendors open, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, Arch Street; Chalk the Walk on Elm Street, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Elm Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St.; parade, 1 p.m.
