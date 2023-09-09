MILTON — From the return of traditional events to the resurrection of a past favorite, Milton will be bustling with activities over the next week as the community hosts the 47th edition of the Milton Harvest Festival. The theme for this year's festival is "Plant Today Harvest Tomorrow."

Ned Germini, festival co-chair, said committee members expect all of the arts, crafts and food vendor spaces along Broadway and Bound Avenue to be filled today, and again on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.