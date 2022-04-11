LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA has partnered with Bloomsburg Music Therapy to offer Singercise, a free, therapeutic class for people battling Parkinson’s disease.
Singercise aims to improve speech intelligibility, increase vocal intensity, and improve respiration and swallowing, all while providing a source of social support in a fun and engaging setting. The program is being offered both in-person and virtually.
In-person classes meet from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, through June 27, at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center. Virtual classes meet from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, through June 15, via Zoom.
The class is led by board-certified music therapist Alysha Suley, a member of the American Music Therapy Association and the International Association for Music and Medicine. Singercise is open to individuals of all physical ability and fitness levels who are battling Parkinson’s disease.
Registration is open now, and can be completed at gsvymca.org, or by calling 570-316-1899.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.