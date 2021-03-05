TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run School District Athletic Director Nate Butler jokes that an upcoming one-of-a-kind fundraiser will likely mark the final occasion that cows will be permitted on the school’s football field.
The Warrior Run High School Faculty Scholarship Fund will hold Cow Pie Bullseye Saturday, March 13, on the field.
The district’s school board on Monday approved awarding $28.7 million in contracts for construction of a new elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex, and to renovate the facility’s athletic stadium.
Butler said the fundraiser will mark the stadium’s final use before the project begins as groundbreaking is expected to occur in mid March.
“This is probably not the first time there will have been cows on the football field, but it will likely be the last,” he said.
James Ulrich, a high school chemistry teacher, and Chloe Sees, a long-term substitute, are spearheading the fundraiser.
“This whole thing got started, probably five or six years ago when I took over the faculty scholarship,” Ulrich explained. “We had given out about a $400 scholarship. In this day in age, $400 doesn’t go very far.”
In an effort to boost the scholarship, an annual faculty vs. seniors basketball game was created.
“That has been going on for five or six years,” Ulrich said. “We were able to eventually give out $1,500 for a scholarship. The last few years, we were able to give out $2,000.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Ulrich said faculty members realized it wouldn’t be possible to hold the annual basketball game.
“I was in search of any idea we could possibly do to make some money to give a scholarship this year,” he said.
Sees graduated from the Warrior Run High School in 2016, and recently graduated from Delaware Valley University.
Known for its agricultural programming, Sees said organizations at the university held Cow Pie Bullseye fundraisers.
Noting that she always wanted to help lead such a fundraiser, Sees presented the idea to Ulrich when she learned he was searching for a fundraiser to benefit the scholarship fund.
A start time for the March 13 fundraiser has not yet been determined, and will be dependent on the weather.
“If we have snow, we’ll have to plow the field and get the lines down,” Sees noted.
While no attendees will be permitted at the event, Butler said it will be live streamed on Facebook.
Cows will be released onto the 50-yard line. A numerical grid for the event will be laid out on the field.
The first “cow pie” dropped on a grid-line number assigned to a ticket holder will result in a $500 award going to the ticket holder. Second and third “cow pie” drops will each result in $250 awards being presented.
If a cow drops a pile that lands on a line shared by multiple tickets, the prize money will be equally divided. Any droppings which occur on plots which have not been purchased will result in the money being donated back to the scholarship fund.
Tickets for the fundraiser remain available, and range in price from $20 to $100. Prices vary, based on the grid locations.
Ulrich noted the $100 tickets were for the end zone and are sold out.
“The end zone was more because it’s obviously a larger area,” he said.
Ulrich also stressed that all proceeds from the event will be placed in the scholarship fund.
“There is no overhead,” he said. “Every last dollar that goes into it is going to a graduating senior.”
Initially, he said the goal of the event was to raise $2,000 so that amount of a scholarship can be awarded this year.
“We are hopeful to do a little bit better than that ($2,000),” Ulrich said.
Butler said enthusiasm abounds for both the fundraiser and the upcoming construction project.
The footprint of the current stadium will be used for the renovated facility. The existing bleachers will be incorporated into the revised complex, although they will be reconfigured.
The facility will also feature a six-lane, all-weather track, and a turf field which will be used for football, field hockey and soccer games.
Tickets for the Cow Pie Bullseye can be purchased by contacting the high school office at 570-649-5166.
