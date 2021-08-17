WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has named Wendie L. Snyder, an alumna with 25 years’ experience in a variety of roles in the health care profession, director of College Health Services.
Snyder, who began her duties Aug. 11, comes to Penn College from Geisinger Health System, where she had been an operations manager for outpatient surgery clinics including dental medicine, oral maxillofacial surgery, vascular surgery, and plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic surgery.
She also has served as clinic nurse supervisor for the plastic surgery outpatient clinic at Geisinger and registered nurse manager for the general surgery outpatient clinic at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Snyder has worked as an operating room nurse for Sunbury Community Hospital, York Memorial Hospital and Geisinger Medical Center. She also has experience as a surgical technologist at Geisinger Medical Center and as an instructor of the surgical technology program for McCann School of Business, Sunbury.
Her responsibilities as director include overseeing all day-to-day aspects of College Health Services, supporting the overall health and well-being of the campus community, and engaging with partners across campus and in the community to optimize effectiveness. Snyder will also work with the college’s COVID-19 task force to coordinate response to the pandemic.
Snyder earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing, Downers Grove, Ill., and she is a graduate of Geisinger Health System’s Nurses Emerging as Leaders program.
At Penn College, Snyder earned an associate degree in nursing and a certificate in surgical technology.
