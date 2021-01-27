EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Frustrations and satisfactions were heard Tuesday morning as Greater Susquehanna Valley COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force representatives reported to Union County commissioners.
Sue Auman, Union-Snyder Community Action Agency executive director, told the work session the task force was initially out to ensure bottlenecks were resolved in Phase 1A of vaccine delivery.
“We were very concerned that there was lack of information, transparency, lack of a plan, frankly,” Auman said. “It was very sporadic in getting those very vulnerable folks vaccinated.”
Progress has been seen since.
“We are much more comfortable where we are, particularly with long-term care and nursing home facilities. Personal care homes are coming along too,” Auman said. “The goal is to ensure that every single communal situation like that either has a date for their vaccine clinic or shots in the arms.”
Area Agencies on Aging in Union County and neighboring counties were credited with figuring out where the breakdowns were. As broader segments of the population become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, Auman said their objective was to make sure those segments were also served.
“There are certain subsets that it is clear there is no plan for them to ensure that if they want to be vaccinated, they can,” Auman said. “Folks in congregant living situation that don’t have access to transportation or may not have a natural avenue for a clinic, folks who are maybe in outer areas, folks who are housebound.”
The Task Force heard and agreed on the broader areas of need.
“People really aren’t going to feel comfortable with the economy really opening up unless they can get a vaccine if they want a vaccine,” Auman added. “It is on so many levels from the public health side to getting the economy back where it should be, this is really important work.”
Joanne Troutman, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way president and CEO, said they have identified groups of people who may be eligible for vaccination as Phase 1B draws closer. She noted they have been supporting hospitals which have been registering patients age 65 and up for vaccines as well as higher risk patients.
The future, Troutman added, will involve working with school districts and industries as they identify people who have not been vaccinated in Phase 1A and may have an interest in being vaccinated as more supply becomes available.
Planning ahead was the largest challenge facing health care systems.
“This vaccine is a little more complicated than others have been due to the nature of the two-vaccine process and the way it has to be stored,” Troutman said. “Obviously, their greatest concern has been vaccine supply, as it has for everyone across the country.”
Troutman said the state Department of Health (DOH) has been asked to communicate how much vaccine is available for providers from day to day.
“We have expressed disappointment at the state level with the fact that DOH really opened up (Phase) 1A without really vetting that with anyone,” Troutman said. “I’m sure they vetted it at the state level. But its been problematic because frankly, we just don’t have the supply.”
Troutman estimated that thousands more people were waiting for vaccines since eligibility under Phase 1A was broadened.
“I don’t see them changing their mind,” Troutman added. “But they need to understand the chaos they’ve created in the community. If this happens again, maybe we can have a more united front and an organized way of moving forward.”
Michelle Dietrich, Union County Emergency Management Agency director, said the director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) was on a Monday conference call. The state gets about 143,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine per week, it was noted, based on federal figures. The number included first doses and booster doses.
“Of that, 32% of that number goes to Operation Warp Speed and that is cut out of the state allocation number,” Dietrich said. “Then, 49% goes to the federal retail, the personal care side of it. Then 19% of it goes to hospitals according to data he gave yesterday.”
Dietrich noted the numbers were subject to change. Operation Warp Speed, distributed via commercial pharmacies, was for residents of congregant facilities.
PEMA, Dietrich added, was looking at bigger venues for vaccinations in larger counties. Schools or other pods could be feasible in smaller counties.
Auman later added that people without computer access could call a DOH hotline to schedule appointments. The CAA was given 877-724-3258 as the number for the Pa. Health Hotline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.