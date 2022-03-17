BLOOMSBURG — The integration of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities has received initial approval by the institutional accrediting agency, Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
Accreditation by Middle States is required by the U.S. Department of Education and assures students, families and communities the university has completed a rigorous review process and provides a high-quality education.
In approving the Complex Substantive Change request, Middle States provides a clear path forward for these three institutions to officially unite on July 1.
Recently, the Board of Governors of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education voted to approve the name Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania to represent the integrated entity for Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities.
