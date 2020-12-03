MILTON — State police are warning residents of telephone and email scams from suspects claiming to represent Amazon and other online retailers.
Police said numerous incidents have been investigated involving victims contacted by telephone and email noting fraudulent activity on their accounts. The scammers request remote access through the victim’s home computer or request a program or app be dowloaded. Victims are then instructed to access their bank or online account, at which time the suspect gains unauthorized access and money is transferred out.
Members of the public should never give or verify bank information, personal information or allow remote access to their computers, troopers warned. Members of the public are also warned not to respond to emails requesting such information.
