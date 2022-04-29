WEST MILTON — Overnight music camps for elementary and middle school students will return in 2022 to Central Oak Heights.
Elementary School Music Camp and Middle School Music Camp will be daily from Monday, June 20 to Friday, June 24, at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Drive, West Milton. Registration and scholarship information can be found at www.centraloakheights.org, via email at lanlaw@ptd.net or by calling 717-440-4792.
"It is an amazing experience," said Ann Lawrence, volunteer coordinator. "Very active and very hands-on."
Choral, ukulele and guitar basics are available with a family concert planned for Friday on camp week. Regular camp activities including swimming, games and crafts will also be available.
Lawrence said Meg Mcque will serve as elementary school camp director, while Christian Lopez will serve as middle school camp director.
Counselors will include college-level music students. SUN Area Technical Institute Food Instructor Justin Wright will be coordinating food service for the camp.
Lawrence said registration started in January at a discount rate. However, the rate will hold steady all the way to the start of camp. A day camp option will also be available as well as scholarships.
"We need campers," Lawrence added. "Times are tough. Families have 'X' amount of dollars and they are having to slice that pie differently these days. We want to help."
Lawrence added that volunteers from among Central Oak Heights residents have helped out during the previous 15 years of the camp and were always appreciated.
Lawrence said a performing arts series is being planned for this year. Fans of Central Oak Heights events should stay alert for more information.
