HALIFAX — A great section of the Appalachian Trail in nearby Dauphin County features three nice vistas, some amazing rock formations and an overall relatively flat trek, all accessible from an easy-to-find trailhead off Route 225, south of Halifax.
Anyone who has visited this section of the white-blazed Appalachian Trail, which runs east-west from the Susquehanna River, knows how rocky it is. Any other trail with so little elevation change would be considered relatively easy — not this one. The rocky terrain alone makes it difficult, and warrants extra attention. A misstep, or careless step, could be the one that lands you in the doctor’s office with a sprain, or worse.
This particular hike is just under 6.2 miles and begins at the trailhead atop Peters Mountain along Route 225. An entrance marked with an Appalachian Trail (AT) sign is just off the roadway to the left as you pass under the AT bridge over Route 235.
Your first steps on the trail are along a rocky section, which is laid out like steps thanks to the work of the local hiking club, Susquehanna Appalachian Trail Club, which maintains this section. Two vistas looking south are within the first mile of hiking. Nice, yes, but the real treat is the Table Rock View, located two miles into the hike.
Much of your time is spent walking atop the Peters Mountain ridgeline with occasional views north and south through the trees. Once the foliage falls, I’m sure this section has some splendid views, and I plan to find out as it would make a good winter hike.
The total elevation gain is under 500 feet over this three-mile, out-and-back venture. Consider it a hike with some rolling hills through the woods. There’s nothing overly strenuous about it, other than managing the rocky sections and ensuring you don’t step awkwardly on rocks throughout the trail.
After passing the first two vistas, the trail cuts north a bit and drops onto an access road for the power lines that cross the mountain. This provides another vista of sorts as you get a decent view looking north and over the Susquehanna River. It also showcases the damage done by graffiti to the rocky sections that are somewhat easily accessible to non-hikers. The National Park Service has posted clear warnings regarding the vandalism and the effort to remove some of the graffiti on some rocks is clear.
At two miles, Table Rock View is just off the trail to the right. As its name indicates, it’s basically a vista thanks to a rocky outcrop where no trees are growing. Standing atop the rock you are gazing south with a good vantage point east and west as well.
There are several spots from which to gaze if you are not comfortable climbing atop the rock.
Rejoining the trail, you can either make a left and head back to the trailhead for a four-mile trek, or take a right and continue along the AT. There is no loop on this trek, so you’ll be retracing your steps.
Taking the trail another mile, you come upon the Peters Mountain shelter, a fine structure that features two levels, concrete footers and even gutters. It’s an impressive shelter, indeed. Again, credit goes to the Susquehanna Appalachian Trail Club, which even provided a picnic table under cover.
From here, it’s a three-mile hike back to the trailhead. As you hike back, take the time to check out the rocky formations on the ridge crest, usually on your left as you hike west. There are some impressive boulders, larger and more granite-like than you’d see around here.
To get there: Take Routes 11/15 south to Route 22. As you cross the Susquehanna River, you are looking at Peters Mountain. Take Route 147 north off the bridge. You’ll travel north several miles to Million Dollar Road (note the sign is damaged and hard to read). Million Dollar dead ends at Route 225 (Peters Mountain Road), which you’ll take until you pass under the AT bridge.
If you’ve never visited the Appalachian Trail Conservancy site, do so at https://appalachiantrail.org/. The interactive map there is a great resource.
