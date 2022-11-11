State Police at Selinsgrove Criminal mischief
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated the report of bullet holes being found in the garage of a 53-year-old Middleburg man.
The incident occurred between April 1 and Nov. 5 along Starlight Drive, Center Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 7:44 a.m. Nov. 7 along Route 220, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2018 Dodge Caravan driven by Kimberly Spring-Winters, 42, of Muncy, rear ended a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Derrick Walker, 41, of Plymouth. Spring-Winters was cited with following too closely.
Burglary
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — Gaven Servey, 22, of South Williamsport, reported someone breaking into his property Oct. 30 at 459 W. Village Drive, Susquehnna Township, Lycoming County.
The following items were reported as stolen: Personal safe, $30 value; medical marijuana, $200 value; a Ruger gun, valued at $300; and an RF-15 firearm, valued at $600.
Theft by deception
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers allege that Alyssa Anne Frey created a PayPal account using the name of Harry Frey, 81, of Montgomery.
Alyssa allegedly used Harry’s information to deposit $11,251.29 into the account, for her own use. Through the course of the investigation, Harry allegedly told troopers that his wife Linda Frey issued the check to Alyssa for $11,251.29. The investigation was closed as troopers said Harry declined to cooperate.
Theft
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — Jesse Stackhouse, 29, of Unityville, was charged after troopers said he took $5.50 worth of diesel fuel from Robert Myers, 63, of Muncy.
The incident occurred at 3:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at 1567 Buckhill Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — David Wise, 66, of Williamsport, reported someone racking up $14,456.95 worth of bills using his credit card.
The incident occurred between June 1, 2021 and Oct. 26 at 2530 Waldman Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
SHREWBURY TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old Hughesville man reported being defrauded out of $1,600 through a fraudulent car sale.
The incident was reported to have occurred between Sept. 7 and Oct. 5 along Deer Lake Road, Shrewsbury Township, Lycoming County.
Retail theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Sheetz reported two women leaving the store without paying for two bottles of Bootlegger valued at $5.78 and one bottle of Parrot Bay, valued at $8.99.
The incident occurred at 5:22 p.m. Nov. 8 at Sheetz, 45 Muncy Creek Blvd., Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Lamar Indecent exposure
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — Henry Franklin, 37, of Mill Hall, was charged after allegedly exposing himself to a 45-year-old woman and a 70-year-old woman, both of Mill Hall.
Franklin is also accused of touching another woman.
The incident occurred at 8:21 p.m. Nov. 7 along Hogan Boulevard, Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County.
Terroristic threats
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated threats made against the Keystone Central School District.
The incident occurred at 8:26 p.m. Nov. 7 at 64 Keystone Central Drive, Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County.
